It's worth noting that the shift in exchange rates has contributed to this. According to Deadline, the last Demon Slayer feature film, Mugen Train (released in 2021) brought in 41 billion yen, with Infinity Castle currently around 34 billion yen – but that now converts to a higher figure in dollars.

Nevertheless, it's a clear sign of anime's growing success across the world, as franchises like Demon Slayer continue to bring in new fans and become ever more mainstream.

The beloved anime franchise is ending with a trilogy of feature films, with the first being released across the world on 12th September, after its Japanese release on 18th July.

Tanjiro in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie. Crunchyroll

The story follows Tanjiro, who seeks vengeance by becoming a demon slayer after his family is brutally killed by demons and his younger sister is turned into one.

Zach Aguilar, who voices Tanjiro for the English dub, recently spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about his dedication to the character and to Demon Slayer.

“I knew how big of a deal this is," he explained.

"I knew the audience that it was gonna reach, I mean, I know this is the final battle of Demon Slayer, so I'm here to bring my all in every capacity. Every scream, every bit of emotion that comes out of Tanjiro, I truly poured my heart and soul into it…

"So much so that I was doing some of the scenes, and I actually lost my voice, because I kept saying to the director, I'm like ‘wait, I have another one, I have a different idea, let me do it again, one more time’ so any scream that I have done, you are… I can assure you, you are getting 120 per cent of my ability watching it in the theatre.”

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is out in cinemas now.

