Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 release date speculation, latest news
There's a second Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie on the way!
After the arrival of the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie, you may be wondering when Part 2 will arrive.
Released in the UK in September 2025, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is the first instalment in a planned trilogy. These three movies will adapt the Infinity Castle arc from the original Demon Slayer manga, acting as a sequel to season 4 of the anime series.
The first film was a smash hit, spending weeks at the top of the box office in Japan. But when will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 come out?
Here's everything we know about the future of this anime trilogy.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 release date speculation
Unfortunately there is no official release date for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2. However, reports suggest fans will have to wait until 2027 for this film to arrive.
Meanwhile Part 3 is currently predicted to come out in 2029, allowing two years to complete each sequel.
This kind of wait can obviously be frustrating, but fans a two-year production process will likely result in higher quality animation.
With the first Infinity Castle movie now available across the world, we expect to hear an announcement soon about the future of the franchise. When that happens, we'll update this page with any news about the release date for Part 2.
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 voice cast
We can safely assume the original Japanese and English voice actors will reprise their roles for the next movie. If that changes, we'll be sure to update this cast list!
- Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae / Zach Aguilar
- Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kito / Abby Trott
- Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono / Aleks Le
- Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka / Bryce Papenbrook
- Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai / Johnny Yong Bosch
- Tengen Uzui – Katsuyuki Konishi / Ray Chase
- Shinobu Kocho – Saori Hayami / Erika Harlacher
- Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa / Kira Buckland
Is there a trailer for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2?
No, there isn't a trailer for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 yet.
Unless the film's creative team has been keeping the production process under wraps for a while, we can't expect to see a full-length trailer for a while.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is screening in UK cinemas from 12th September. Stream episodes on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll today for as little as £4.99 or start your 7-day free trial.
Authors
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a freelance critic and entertainment journalist specialising in geek culture, TV and film. She has written for numerous outlets including Empire, TV Guide, Wired and Vulture, and hosts the film podcast Overinvested.