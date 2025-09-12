The first film was a smash hit, spending weeks at the top of the box office in Japan. But when will Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 come out?

Here's everything we know about the future of this anime trilogy.

Unfortunately there is no official release date for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2. However, reports suggest fans will have to wait until 2027 for this film to arrive.

Meanwhile Part 3 is currently predicted to come out in 2029, allowing two years to complete each sequel.

This kind of wait can obviously be frustrating, but fans a two-year production process will likely result in higher quality animation.

With the first Infinity Castle movie now available across the world, we expect to hear an announcement soon about the future of the franchise. When that happens, we'll update this page with any news about the release date for Part 2.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 voice cast

Shinobu Kochu in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie Crunchyroll

We can safely assume the original Japanese and English voice actors will reprise their roles for the next movie. If that changes, we'll be sure to update this cast list!

Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae / Zach Aguilar

Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kito / Abby Trott

Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono / Aleks Le

Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka / Bryce Papenbrook

Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai / Johnny Yong Bosch

Tengen Uzui – Katsuyuki Konishi / Ray Chase

Shinobu Kocho – Saori Hayami / Erika Harlacher

Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa / Kira Buckland

Is there a trailer for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2?

No, there isn't a trailer for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 2 yet.

Unless the film's creative team has been keeping the production process under wraps for a while, we can't expect to see a full-length trailer for a while.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is screening in UK cinemas from 12th September. Stream episodes on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll today for as little as £4.99 or start your 7-day free trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Anime coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.