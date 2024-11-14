In the same manner as other popular series like Dan Da Dan or Dragon Ball Daima, new episodes Battle Through the Heavens only release once at a time each week rather than all at once per season, making it easy to forget if you don't keep up to date.

Let's get into when you can watch all of the upcoming episodes of this hit show.

Battle Through the Heavens - When are new episodes out?

Every Sunday from November 2024, here is the full release schedule of upcoming Battle Through the Heavens episodes for season 5:

Episode 119 - Sunday 3rd November 2024

Episode 120 - Sunday 10th November 2024

Episode 121 - Sunday 17th November 2024

Episode 122 - Sunday 24th November 2024

Episode 123 - Sunday 1st December 2024

Episode 124 - Sunday 8th December 2024

How many episodes of Battle Through the Heavens are there?

There are 184 episodes of Battle Through the Heavens so far, including those upcoming until 8th December 2024.

While there were 12 episodes each in the first three seasons, followed by 24 in season 4, season 5 has been continuously ongoing since its debut in July 2022 to a massive total of 124 episodes so far.

We don't know how many episodes or seasons Battle Through the Heavens is planned to have altogether, but there is plenty of content for new fans to catch up on.

How to watch Battle Through the Heavens

Battle Through the Heavens is currently available to watch only on the Tencent QQ streaming site.

The website is natively in Chinese, but it can quickly be changed to English through browser-based translation extensions like Google Translate on Chrome.

What time are new Battle Through the Heavens episodes released?

Battle Through the Heavens. Foch Films

Every new episode of Battle Through the Heavens is dropped at 10am CST (China time), making it available at the following additional times for other timezones:

2am GMT

6pm PT

7:30am IST

