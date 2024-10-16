Dan Da Dan release schedule: When are new episodes out?
Dan Da Dan has quickly become one of the most unique and gripping anime series in recent months, with fans flocking to check it out.
Based on the by Yukinobu Tatsu, it follows two teenagers who become embroiled in encounters with aliens and spirits and have to defeat them.
Here's everything you need to know about when new episodes are released!
- Episode 1 - That's How Love Starts, Ya Know - 4th October
- Episode 2 - That's a Space Alien, Ain't It?! - 11th October
- Episode 3 - It's a Granny vs. Granny Clash! - 18th October
- Episode 4 - 25th October
- Episode 5 - 1st November
- Episode 6 - 8th November
- Episode 7 - 15th November
- Episode 8 - 22nd November
- Episode 9 - 29th November
- Episode 10 - 6th December
- Episode 11 - 13th December
- Episode 12 - 20th December
What time are new episodes of Dan Da Dan released?
New episodes of Dan Da Dan are released at:
- 5pm GMT
- 9:00am Pacific
- 12pm Eastern
How many episodes will there be of Dan Da Dan?
In this season, we're expecting 12 episodes of Dan Da Dan.
How to watch Dan Da Dan
Dan Da Dan is available to watch on Netflix and Crunchyroll.
