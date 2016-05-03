"I’ve been told I’m dead. I’m dead. I’m not coming back next season," he told Entertainment Weekly all the way back in June last year. "Quite honestly, I have never been told the future of things in this show, but this is the one time I have. They sat me down and said, 'This is how it is'."

"I’m not coming back," he told The Guardian last month, adding: "Thrones is an amazing thing, and is going to continue to be incredible – so it is a loss not being there, in the circus. It has had an amazing impact on my life. I wouldn’t be in this, or getting a lot of the offers I have, were it not for Thrones."

"It's just a different catchphrase on the street," the 29-year-old said, discussing fan reaction to his supposed death. "Rather than, 'You know nothing,' it's 'Are you dead?' And I am most definitely dead, so it's a simple one to answer, really."

"People didn't want me to die, but he's dead. So there you go, everyone has to get used to it," he told Digital Spy.

“I had to be a dead body in Northern Ireland," he said, explaining away his appearance on set. "You can’t just forget that he’s actually died... There was a certain amount of filming that had to be done. I’m bloody good at playing a dead body. It was some of my best work."

"I’m definitely not in the new series," he insisted in an interview with Time Out. "I know how long I’m a corpse for, but I can’t tell you that!"

"I am no longer involved in the show, so any secrets that are with the show I don’t actually know anymore," he said on The Jonathan Ross Show. "You’re looking at me like you don’t believe me!

"It’s going to be so satisfying when you see it and you realise that I was telling the truth the whole time...”

And it's not just Kit Harington himself... "Dead is dead," said showrunner Dan Weiss. "It should be pretty clear what happens in by the time you’re done seeing that scene. It’s not an, ‘Oh what just happened scene?"

"Jon Snow is dead," insisted director David Nutter. "He's dead."

"In everything I’ve seen, heard or read, Jon Snow is indeed dead," says HBO Programming president Michael Lombardo.

“We saw him get stabbed, a lot, in the chest. Like, I think that’s pretty clear," says Maisie Williams, who plays Jon Snow's on-screen sister. "All the time people are asking me if Jon Snow is alive and the answer is no! He's dead! I promise."

Game of Thrones continues on Mondays on Sky Atlantic