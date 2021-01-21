When is Fate: The Winx Saga released on Netflix? Latest news on Winx Club reboot

If you were one of the many children who grew up watching Nickelodeon’s fantasy cartoon The Winx Club, prepare to revisit that world in a darker reimagining courtesy of Netflix.

Fate: The Winx Saga puts a fresh young adult spin on the lore of the original series, reintroducing the team of fairies as they navigate life and relationships at a boarding school – while a sinister threat closes in around them.

Creator Brian Young previously worked as a writer on popular fantasy drama The Vampire Diaries and The Winx Saga seems to strike a similar tone to that earlier hit.

“It’s a big, broad fantasy show. It’s got a little bit of horror in it, it’s got some great coming-of-age tales in it. That very basic question which is: ‘Who am I?’ And everybody goes through that,” Young explained in a recent Netflix video.

For newcomers, this looks to be an easy jumping-on point to the world of Winx Club, which is inhabited by fairies, witches and many other supernatural beings.

Read on for everything you need to know about Fate: The Winx Saga.

When is Fate: The Winx Saga released on Netflix?

Fate: The Winx Saga will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 22nd January 2021.

The first season will consist of six episodes in total which will be released simultaneously on the day, as is standard for a Netflix original series.

What is Fate: The Winx Saga about?

The new Netflix series shares a similar premise to the animated original, following “the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld”.

Over the course of the first season, the magical group will attempt to master their powers while juggling love lives and rivalries, as well as battling dangerous monsters that threaten to destroy them.

Fate: The Winx Saga cast

The fairies of The Winx Club will be portrayed by a cast of up and coming young talent.

Abigail Cowen (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) plays the lead role of the most powerful fairy Bloom, who is unique in that she comes from the human world as opposed to a magical realm.

Upon her arrival at Alfea, she will quickly encounter Hannah van der Westhuysen (Grantchester) as fashion icon Stella, Precious Mustapha (Endeavour) as Aisha, Eliot Salt (Normal People) as Terra and newcomer Elisha Applebaum as Musa.

The video featured above sees each of the five principal cast members offer a brief overview of their powers and personalities.

Expect some love triangles to emerge with the Winx Club’s romantic interests to be played by Freddie Thorp (Safe), Danny Griffin (The Gentlemen), Theo Graham (Hollyoaks) and Jacob Dudman (The Stranger).

How is Fate: The Winx Saga linked to Nickelodeon’s The Winx Club?

Fate: The Winx Saga will not be directly linked to Nickelodeon’s original Winx Club series as it takes place in an entirely new continuity featuring alternate versions of the main characters.

While it’s possible that longtime fans of Winx Club may pick up on some hidden references to the animated series, Fate: The Winx Saga is intended to be friendly to newcomers.

The first episode of the cartoon is available on YouTube from the official Winx Club account.

Fate: The Winx Saga trailer

The first full-length trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga was released in January 2021, just a few days before the show was scheduled to drop on Netflix.

A shorter tease was released in December which served as an initial introduction to the lead characters and revealed the show’s release date (22nd January).

Fate: The Winx Saga is available to stream from 22nd January.