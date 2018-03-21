There will also be a culture segment, which will feature coverage of the latest films and TV shows and the best in books and comedy.

"I am super excited to return to weekend morning television (a few years on) with a glorious mix of all the things I love – live music from your favourite music stars, great chat with stars of television and big screen and new exciting authors," Zoe said in a statement. "Think of our show as your televisual weekend supplement. Your one-stop shop for all you need in the world of entertainment and leisure.”

ITV Heads of Daytime, Jane Beacon and Clare Ely said: "We are huge fans of Zoe and are thrilled to welcome her to ITV".

This comes off the back of Zoe's Hardest Road Home, which airs on Wednesday 21st March at 9pm on BBC1, and sees her take on a 350-mile cross-country bike ride for Sport Relief.