Strictly Come Dancing for Sport Relief 2018 (BBC)

And now we can reveal the Strictly professional dancers who will be teaming up with David, Chris and Alex and hoping that their fancy footwork isn't exclusive to the pitch.

David Ginola and Karen Clifton

Alex Scott and Pasha Kovalev

Chris Kamara and Anya Garnis

Whilst currently Strictly professionals Pasha and Karen are well-known to viewers, Anya is a less of a familiar face.

So who is Strictly pro Anya Garnis?

The Russian ballroom dancer is the professional partner of Chris Kamara, and previously starred in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013 when she was partnered with Casualty actor Patrick Robinson. She was drafted in for the Sport Relief special as the majority of the current Strictly female professionals were busy with the Strictly tour.

What are the footballers dancing to?

All three football stars will be dancing to the same track - New Order's World in Motion.

You remember - the 1990 track for England's World Cup campaign. You know, the one where John Barnes rapped.

Well John is back to rap again. And here's a picture to prove it.

Meanwhile the presenter and the judges for the Strictly special have also been revealed, with 2016 winner Ore Oduba on hosting duties and Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli behind the judges' desk.

The Strictly Sport Relief special was filmed at Wembley Arena during the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour, which is why Ore was hosting (he presented the Strictly tour this year) and why just Craig, Darcey and Bruno were behind the judges' desk (Head Judge Shirley Ballas was away in America).

Strictly Come Dancing's Sport Relief special will air on Friday 23rd March on BBC1