However, there's no need to panic: the Strictly Sport Relief special was filmed on the road at Wembley Arena in London during the Strictly Live tour earlier this year.

With Shirley Ballas back in the US and not a part of the judging line-up for the nationwide tour, she was unable to appear in the Sport Relief special.

Football stars Chris Kamara, David Ginola and England women's footballer Alex Scott will be taking to the ballroom for the Strictly special, and they will be paired with professional dancers Karen Clifton, Pasha Kovalev and Anya Garnis.

The Strictly Come Dancing Sport Relief special airs Friday 23rd March on BBC1