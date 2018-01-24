Ballas picked up Strictly's award for best Talent Show alongside the show's co-presenter Tess Daly.

"Oh we love you Shirley," Daly told her. "We want you! We want you back! You heard it here first – she's back. It's official."

Sounds like a done deal.

Ballas moved back home to the UK to take up the job of Strictly's head judge. But her son Mark Ballas – and the two young dancers she helped raise, Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – live in the US and compete in Dancing With the Stars.

So would she ever be tempted to follow in the footsteps of Bruno Tonioli, who spends his weekends criss-crossing the Atlantic so he can judge both DWTS and Strictly?

"I'm just going to focus on Strictly right now," she joked. "That's more than I can handle, thank you very much."

Tess added: "It's a bit of a commute, isn't it, to Los Angeles every week, yeah. He's very, very, very brave doing that. He's a good boy."