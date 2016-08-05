"Thank you so much to all our friendliest friends around the world who supported us" the Saccone Jolys said. "We came through this together with a positive community spirit and managed to win Radio Times TV Champion 2016!"

Their viewers and fans (who managed to get #TeamSacconeJolys trending worldwide at one point during the competition) put in a whopping 1,640,381 million votes in the final round, but they didn't have an easy victory. Poldark and Aidan Turner fans put up a valiant fight, registering 1,208,100 votes for Turner.

The finalists were the last contestants standing in a summer social media showdown, which saw both high profile celebrities and new stars facing off against each other in epic voting battles. Some of the contest's most exciting contests were waged by dark horses, such as Thirteen's Rick Rankin (who knocked out 2014 finalist Benedict Cumberbatch).

And there were some mighty genre final clashes too, with Poldark narrowly claiming victory in a Drama Champion final showdown with Mads Mikkelsen, and Entertainment Champion finalists Mark Labbett and Jenny Ryan having a thrilling final chase.

A real breakout star of the competition was Fear The Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey, whose incredible fans managed to send incumbent TV Champion and Outlander star Sam Heughan out in the Sci-Fi & Fantasy final, and who ran eventual champions the Saccone Jolys incredibly close in one of the greatest ever TV Champion battles in the Champion of Champions semi-final.

Thanks to everyone who took part and voted in this year's competition - we make the game, but YOU make it Champion.