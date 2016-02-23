The website is still using the same logo – they’ve not come in and changed everything (yet) – and reveals ITV is searching for “solo artists, duos and trios who think they are good enough to win a major recording contract and become The Voice 2017”.

The application form continues: “Whatever your musical style, apply now”.

Potential contestants must submit a photo and a recent video showing off their vocal talents before the current closing date, 27th May.

It’s yet to be confirmed who the contestants will be singing for. Ricky Wilson has said he won’t be back in his spinning chair. Meanwhile, former coach Rita Ora has said both The Voice and The X Factor are keen to have her on board, so it remains to be seen which – if any – she chooses.

Presenters Emma Willis and Marvin Humes said they were keen to stay with the show, although both names are in The X Factor rumour mill after it was announced both Caroline Flack and Olly Murs won’t return to the show.

The Voice continues on BBC this Saturday at 7pm with the Battle Rounds