His decision to bow out of the singing reality show comes ahead of its move to ITV in 2017, joining the commercial broadcaster after five years on the Beeb.

“There’ll be other things. Life moves on. I’ve done it for three years now,” Wilson added.

The coach, best-known for fronting The Kaiser Chiefs, says this year’s new coaching panel – which welcomed Paloma Faith and Boy George alongside fellow returnee will.i.am – are getting on well.

“Amazingly well considering a lot of egos,” Wilson joked. “Mine the biggest of all.”

The Voice continues tonight at 7:45pm on BBC1 as the coaches continue to build their individual teams.