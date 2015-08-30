X Factor shows heartbreakingly emotional side of Simon Cowell
Tonight’s second episode is a tearful reminder of Cowell’s recent personal loss
During filming of this year’s X Factor auditions, Simon Cowell was left devastated by the loss of his mother, and his raw emotions are very much on show during tonight’s episode.
Julie Brett, aged 89, passed away at the beginning of July, with the family noting that anyone who met her would have known what a “truly special and kind lady” she was.
Filmed just two days after he returned to work, Cowell is openly emotional as 21-year-old Josh Daniel takes to the stage and sings a song dedicated to a friend who passed away.
Cheryl, a close personal friend of Cowell’s, as well as a fellow judge, is seen struggling to keep her emotions in check as he quietly dabs his tears beside her.
At the end of the audition Cowell is unable to comment on the performance before casting a vote and is seen quickly exiting Wembley Arena, as the other judges look on.
It’s an emotional watch – one that left a notable lump in my throat - and certainly shows a different side to the music mogul. Gird your loins, as they say.
The X Factor continues tonight at 8:00pm on ITV