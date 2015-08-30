Filmed just two days after he returned to work, Cowell is openly emotional as 21-year-old Josh Daniel takes to the stage and sings a song dedicated to a friend who passed away.

Cheryl, a close personal friend of Cowell’s, as well as a fellow judge, is seen struggling to keep her emotions in check as he quietly dabs his tears beside her.

At the end of the audition Cowell is unable to comment on the performance before casting a vote and is seen quickly exiting Wembley Arena, as the other judges look on.

More like this

It’s an emotional watch – one that left a notable lump in my throat - and certainly shows a different side to the music mogul. Gird your loins, as they say.

Advertisement

The X Factor continues tonight at 8:00pm on ITV