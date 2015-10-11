X Factor 2015: Nick Grimshaw's Boys heading for Judges' Houses
Ben Clark, Ché Chesterman, Josh Daniel, Seann Miley Moore, Simon Lynch and Mason Noise are the chosen ones
Nick Grimshaw has survived his first ever Six Chair Challenge, whittling his Boys category down from sixteen singers to six. With somewhat of an explosive reaction from Mason Noise (hint: don't criticise Simon Cowell's show to Simon Cowell) Grimmers eventually got his team sorted.
It wasn't without difficulty; a lot of his category failed to impress on the day. But with those seats occupied, Grimshaw's looking to be in a pretty good place ahead of this year's Judges' Houses. These will be taking place in Manchester; the running joke that he'd shun a glamorous location to host it at home actually turning out to be the reality. The boys won't mind, right? Who wants to go to Rome or France or LA..?
Here's who's safe for now:
Ben Clark
Ben's rocky tone has given him the useful advantage of standing out from the crowd. Rita Ora was certainly captivated when he took to the stage and it seems radio DJ Nick Grimshaw thinks he's got a voice people want to hear more of.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSd_SSH82Aw
Ché Chesterman
Ché appears to have absolutely no idea just how good he is, with co-host Olly Murs laughing that he'd love to hit some of the same notes as the X Factor hopeful. I bargain we'll be seeing a lot more of him.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcRPaDyVong
Josh Daniel
Josh's opening audition was highly emotion, so it was nice to see him go a bit more uptempo for Boot Camp. The judges have been unanimous in their praise and the 21-year-old is now one step closer to those all important live shows.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hApSwAoVywc
Seann Miley Moore
There's no forgetting Seann Miley Moore. From his vocals to his outfits, the Aussie-born lad is doing things his way and has certainly got the judges excited for more.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhhs8y_pxIM
Simon Lynch
Simon isn't afraid of challenge - taking on Beyoncé for his opening audition. His range and versatility certainly make him one to watch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUGEmVYeVUA
Mason Noise
After the departure of Tom Bleasby (who decided himself to leave) Mason Noise was granted a spot at Nick's Judges' Houses, despite his outburst during his Six Chair audition.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPy0uNpR7M4
Those acts cut from Grimshaw's category are as follows: Brodie Kelly, Danny Sharples, Jamie Eldridge, Jordan Luke Gage, Martin Harich, Nathanael Landskroner, Ollie Marland, Papsidero and Tom Davies. Tom Bleasby departs.
The X Factor continues next Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV