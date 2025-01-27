Wynne Evans taking time off from BBC Radio show after Strictly tour controversy
The opera singer recently apologised for a comment made at the launch of the Strictly live tour.
Wynne Evans is taking time off from his BBC Radio Wales show, the station has confirmed.
The news comes after the Strictly Come Dancing star and opera singer – best known for his frequent appearances in TV adverts for Go Compare – issued an apology for an "inappropriate and unacceptable" comment he made during the launch of the Strictly live tour earlier this month.
The Mail on Sunday reported that Evans made a sexualised comment to former Strictly professional and It Takes Two host Janette Manrara during a photo call for the tour in Birmingham.
Speaking to BBC News at the weekend, Evans said: "My language was inappropriate and unacceptable, for which I sincerely apologise."
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios said: "We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour. We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints."
When approached for comment about his absence from his radio show today (Monday 27th January), a spokesperson for BBC Radio Wales said: "Wynne is taking some time off from his show on Radio Wales. Robin Morgan will be presenting in his place."
It is not clear at this stage how long Evans's absence from the show will be, but comedian Morgan has covered his slot on various occasions in the past, including during his stint on Strictly.
