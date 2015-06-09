“I think you’re going to see the first marriage in Love Island,” Jon boasted to the other contestants after his first date (yes, first date) with Hannah last night.

“We’ll be the new Posh and Becks of Essex,” he’d told her as they’d enjoyed bubbles on a beach away from the rest of the contestants. He even compared their date to turkey twizzlers – yes, apparently discovering the meaty nuggets was a good day in Jon's life and he's pretty mad at Jamie Oliver for their demise. Perhaps he can serve them at his wedding breakfast?

Anyway, Jon’s somewhat steamroller approach to romance didn't make Hannah run a mile. In fact, she's already admitted he’s “deffo” her type as he makes her “howl” – and before going into the villa Hannah told us she’d love to “get it on” with an Essex lad. She loves the accent and the way they dress, so much so she actually moved from Liverpool to the home of TOWIE before heading out to Mallorca. Jon himself has already stated one of his mottos (I think we’re going to be hearing plenty more) is ‘dressing nice is a form of good manners’.

Perhaps host Caroline Flack should look into getting herself ordained?

