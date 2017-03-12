There were previous reports in the press that Vogue Williams – who had to pull out of this series due to injury before the contest even began – had already signed up to compete in a fifth series despite it not being announced. However, her agent has now denied this, saying "it's not the case".

A show source did state that although the producers would “probably be keen to have Vogue” back on the show, that doesn’t mean that it’s a done deal.

There is a precedent on The Jump for celebrities who had to previously pull out of the show returning to a later series.

Heather Mills originally took part in the second series of the programme in 2015, and the following year returned as an emergency replacement during the show’s third run. However, Mills then had to pull out again after sustaining injuries to her thumb and knee.

There have been fewer celebrities injured this year. Williams had to quit the show before it started, while Sir Bradley Wiggins also left prematurely after damaging his ankle.

Caprice and Gareth Thomas are the only others to withdraw from competing, but not due to sustaining snow sport-related injuries – Caprice left after contracting a mystery illness, while Thomas has withdrawn over personal reasons.

The live final of The Jump is taking place this weekend, with Amy Willerton, Emma Parker Bowles, Spencer Matthews, Lydia Bright, Louis Smith, Kadeena Cox and Jason Robinson all hoping to win the coveted cow bell trophy.

The Jump live final airs on Sunday March 12 at 8.30pm on Channel 4.