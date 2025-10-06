In this week's episode, airing on U and U&Dave, the best friends explore supernatural beliefs – and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

While spending the night in a haunted house, Will is left terrified as he finds himself surrounded by porcelain dolls with blacked out eyes.

Will Mellor. U

"It was horrible," he said. "For hours, I just laid there just waiting..."

Around three o'clock in the morning, Will was spooked further after hearing a noise and said: "What the f**k is going on?"

Reflecting on the night, Will continued: "There was a noise and I thought that's Ralf and he's fast asleep. That happened three times through the night and I can't explain it, it was like someone wanted to wake me up."

As Will mentioned, Ralf was fast asleep amid all the haunting sounds, and nothing changed Ralf's perception of the supernatural.

"We go into every experience hoping to gain something and have our minds changed," he said. "I would’ve loved to have woken up in the middle of the night and have seen a figure at the end of my bed or something like that, but it didn’t happen.

"For me there’s still no evidence to the contrary about ghosts. Will went in expecting something to happen. Isn’t confirmation bias fascinating?"vid

Will & Ralf Should Know Better season 2 continues Monday 6th October 9pm on U&Dave. Episodes 1-3 available to stream on U.

