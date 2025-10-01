Little agreed: "It was basically five mates just being paid to be mates."

A key part of that was the scripts, naturally. "They made us laugh, which is important," said Mellow. "We'd work on them during the week and then perform in front of a live audience, which was like doing theatre."

"Do you remember how much we used to giggle?" Little jumped in. "We used to get in trouble."

Mellor recalled one particularly chaotic moment when his co-star was ordered off set: "As soon as someone says, 'Can you please stop now? We're running out of time, the audience has to go in a bit' – and he's crying, snot coming out of his nose. I had to do a scene without him once because I couldn't look at him."

Laughing, Little confirmed: "Yeah, I got kicked off the set. There's a scene where you're doing your line and literally nobody's there..."

Speaking last year while promoting the arrival of Will & Ralf Should Know Better, Mellor also said he wouldn't hesitate to sign up to a Two Pints reboot if an opportunity arose.

"That was the reason why I made the podcast, Two Pints with Will & Ralf," he explained. "In lockdown, the amount of people that were saying, 'We're watching reruns of Two Pints, the good old days.'

"Nostalgia is a big thing, people grew up with that show, and we did have a script called Two Pints, Last Orders."

He continued: "Susan Nickson, the original creator, wrote it and the BBC said they didn't want to revisit it. So there is a massive hunger for it.

"People are begging us to really bring it back, and I would always be up for going back there and revisiting it, whether it be a documentary or a one-off special, because it was a massive part of my life and people loved it."

He went on to say that people still stop him in the street to talk about how much they love the series.

"So I would definitely revisit it if there was an opportunity to do so, absolutely."

Will & Ralf Should Know Better season 2 premiered on Monday 29th September at 9pm on U&Dave. Episodes 1-3 are available to stream now on U.

