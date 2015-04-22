We basked in the warm glow of Paul's buns while watching Bake Off (don't mention the Baked Alaska), and moaned in agony with James Nesbitt in The Missing. We all wondered how Adam was as EastEnders celebrated 30 years on BBC1 and agreed that we did indeed miss Moriarty. And Sherlock, but that's elementary.

Anyone who had a heart couldn't help but fall for Sheridan Smith's Cilla (and Aneurin Barnard's Bobby) or delight in the return of Daenerys and her dragons for yet another series of Game of Thrones. And yet, for me, it's Strictly Come Dancing that takes the Iron Throne.

A childhood love affair with Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom and its forgotten star Tina Sparkle first sparked my interest in Strictly. Now that's not to say that I see any semblance of Barry Fyfe in Len (though I'm sure he'd give Scott and Pam a ten) but both convinced me that I too could dance – if only an Australian man in a tight black vest could teach me.

Here's looking at you, Craig Revel Horwood.

Year after year, Strictly sweeps the audience off its feet, inspiring Saturday night fever in all the family. My Irish pride may have been slightly bruised when Mrs Brown's own missus, Jenny, departed in the early stages of the last series – taking the terrific Tristan with her – but watching Frankie Sandford and Kevin Clifton go head to head with Pixie Lott and Trent Whiddon for the top spot was magical.

And then Caroline Flack struck back, proving she could dance just as well – if not better than – her old pal Dermot O'Leary. (Who knew X Factor would ultimately claim the glitter ball after all?) Even if Max Branning aka Jake Wood and his hips were ROBBED.

It's especially nice to see Strictly vying for the Audience Award with Tess and footloose Claudia at the helm because for me Brucie was never a bonus. His departure allowed us to focus Strictly on the dancing without interruption from outdated dad jokes.

So when it comes to this year's Radio Times Audience Award, it's a ten and a surefire vote from me.

