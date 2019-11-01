Why isn’t This Morning on TV?

This Morning has been yanked from the schedules over Christmas, starting on the Monday before Christmas Eve, in order to give its presenters a Christmas holiday.

The series will not return until the new year, and will be replaced in the meantime by Midsomer Murders on most days, with the exceptions of Christmas Day and New Years Day. ITV have also placed Loose Women on hold for the duration of the festive period.

When is This Morning back on TV?

This Morning won't be back until 2020 - and is set to return in its usual slot on Thursday, 2nd January. Loose Women will also return on the same day.

Here are the dates you can expect This Morning off the air:

Tuesday, 24th December 2019 (Christmas Eve) - Replaced by Midsomer Murders at 9:25am

- Replaced by Midsomer Murders at 9:25am Wednesday 25th December 2019 (Christmas Day) - Replaced by A Christmas Carol (2009) at 9:25am

- Replaced by A Christmas Carol (2009) at 9:25am Thursday 26th December 2019 (Boxing Day) - Replaced by Midsomer Murders at 9:25am

- Replaced by Midsomer Murders at 9:25am Friday 27th December 2019 - Replaced by Midsomer Murders at 9:25am

- Replaced by Midsomer Murders at 9:25am Monday 30th December 2019 - Replaced by Midsomer Murders at 10:30am

- Replaced by Midsomer Murders at 10:30am Tuesday 31st December 2019 (New Year's Eve) - Replaced by Midsomer Murders at 10:25am

- Replaced by Midsomer Murders at 10:25am Wednesday 1st January 2020 (New Year's Day) - Replaced by Britain's Favourite Walks - Top 100 at 9:25am

What other changes are ITV making over Christmas?

ITV will be broadcasting a range of seasonally-appropriate films, including the Jim Carrey film The Grinch, which will air at 12:40pm on Christmas Eve.

They will also show The Mummy sequel Tomb of the Dragon Emperor at 11:25am on Friday, 27th December, during the time-slot usually held by Loose Women.