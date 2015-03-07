Cornwell proved popular during the blind auditions, putting his own spin on tween favourites 5 Seconds of Summer's She Looks So Perfect while Shakeshaft secured three spinning chairs with his take on Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud. The boys will battle it out with Coldplay's Every Teardrop is a Waterfall.

Sheena McHugh v Holly Barrie

Wowing the judges with her take on Drake, Sheena McHugh sailed through the blind auditions, while Will only had eyes for Barrie when she performed Ke$ha's Timber back in January. They'll be taking to the stage with Aretha Franklin & The Eurythmics' Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves.

Esme Denters v Andrew Marc

Former pop singer and YouTube sensation Denters (who was snapped up by Justin Timberlake back in the day) turned us all Yellow with her take on the Coldplay classic during the blind auditions while Marc's Tina Turner impersonation inspired Will to spin his chair for the final time. They'll sing a Sting and The Police classic, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic.

Team Rita

Vanessa Hunt v Liss Jones

Vanessa Hunt impressed the judges with her take on Cream's Sunshine of My Love while Jones took on Katy Perry's Dark Horse. Ora puts both girls to the test with a song straight out of the TV talent show judging pool: Paula Abdul's Straight Up will decide their fate.

The Mac Bros v DTWINZ

A mega mashup of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Chuck Berry’s Johnny B. Goode and ‘Oh My God’ by Kaiser Chiefs secured The Mac Bros a spot on Team Rita. DTWINZ turned her chair with Diana King's Shy Guy. Tonight the duos go head to head, battling it out with Maroon 5's Maps.

Karis Thomas v NK

Single mum Karis Thomas caused quite the stir with her stunning performance of Joss Stone's Right To Be Wrong during the audition stages but NK turned three chairs with his take on Rixton's Me and My Broken Heart. Hopefully No Doubt's Don't Speak will leave Ora with no doubt who to pick.

Team Ricky

Letitia George v Vikesh Champaneri

Her rousing rendition of Sam Smith's Stay With Me secured Letitia a spot on Team Ricky but will she be Under Pressure when she goes head to head with Vikesh Champaneri? His take on Hometown Glory by Adele impressed the judges so a Queen classic should help Ricky to take his pick.

Hannah Wildes v Autumn Sharif

Nelly Furtado's All Good Things Comes to An End was Hannah Wildes's tune of choice for the blind auditions but she'll be hoping they don't when she takes on Autumn Sharif. The girls take on Alicia Keyes If I Ain't Got You.

Classical Reflection v Emmanuel Nwamadi

Twins Classical Reflection wowed Ricky with their stunning take on Nella Fantasia but how will they fare singing Mike and the Mechanics' classic The Living Years? They're battling the soulful Emmanuel Nwamadi, who impressed the judges with his take on Sade's The Sweetest Taboo.

Team Tom

Daniel Duke v Cai Williams

Daniel Duke walked 500 Miles with The Proclaimers' I'm Gonna Be to nab a spot on Team Tom while Kai Williams found himself with a Licence To Kill. The pair will fight for a knockout spot on Team Tom with Nico & Vinz's Am I Wrong.

Sasha Simone v Lisa Ward

The tracks of Smokey Robinson and The Miracles' tears are all that stand between Sasha Simone and Lisa Ward tonight. Simone stunned with a mashup of Beyonce's XO and Lorde's Royles during the blind auditions while Ward was anything but Weak when she performed the Skunk Anansie song.

Kim Alvord v Lara Lee

Alvord took on Paolo Nutini for her blind audition and managed to secure a spot on Team Tom. Tonight she goes head to head with Lara Lee, whose take on Grease classic There Are Worse Things I Could Do had all the judges singing along. The ladies battle it out tonight with Emeli Sande's My Kind of Love.

The Voice airs on BBC One tonight (March 7th) at 7.30pm