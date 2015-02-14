Revealing his plight beforehand, Damian explained his decision to brave the stage and the judgement of coaches Sir Tom Jones, Rita Ora, Will.I.Am and Ricky Wilson.

“My family’s here," he said. "It’s been a long day for them. I don’t want to let anybody down.”

He was praised by the judges for his bravery in going on when he could barely muster a croak.

His younger sister Sheridan was not backstage to watch him but he did read out a supportive text she had sent.

There was better news for six of tonight’s acts, with 24-year-old old Coventry opera singer Karl Loxley and 29-year-old youth worker Lara Lee getting turns.

Lee particularly impressed the judges with her rendition of Alison Moyet’s There Are Worse Things I Could Do.

Other successes were double act Joyful Soundz, 20-year-old singer NK, 24-year-old Londoner Christina Matovu and 26-year-old Sheena McHugh (pictured below), who received particular praise for her version of Drake’s Hold On, We’re Going Home.

Next Saturday’s show represents the half way point in the 14-episode series and the last of the spinning chairs before the battle rounds begin in earnest…

The Voice is on BBC1 on Saturdays at 7pm