Something tells us that Karis might go far in this competition. Her soulful, husky rendition of Joss Stone’s Right to Be Wrong showed maturity and depth and clearly impressed all the judges, even the non-turners.

And she has a brilliant story. She's young, she is a single parent with an extremely cute and adorable baby daughter and she has a very supportive family. Her description of how her Mum is confined to a wheelchair after a car accident was very moving and the two of them clearly have a lovely, loving relationship.

And of course she has talent.

Rita was certainly pleased to have her on his team. “Your potential is beyond belief,” she told her just now. “You are going to have the time of your life.”

I rather think that's true.

So far in tonight’s show it was also good news for Newtion Matthews from London who was snapped up by team Will following his rendition of John Legend’s Who Did That To You?

Hannah Wildes, a 24-year-old from Kent, signed up to team Ricky following her dazzling rendition of Nelly Furtardo’s All Good Things Come to an End.

But it was bad news for Alex David Charles whose performance of Stevie Wonder’s I Wish failed to get any turns.

