Who won Too Hot to Handle season 1?

Too Hot To Handle season two will soon have our screens sizzling once again, as fourteen more singletons face the ultimate choice between love, sex and money.

The reality show sees contestants living in a luxury villa for ten weeks in order to win $100,000 – with the catch that they must refrain from sexual activity, or risk reducing the prize pot or even elimination.

It doesn’t look like there’ll be an awful lot of money left to play for in season two, however, with the trailer teasing far too much flirty interaction for an abstinence-based show.

It remains to be seen whether they can beat the 2020 show’s total of $75,000, which was eventually split between a surprising number of winners – here’s a recap on the champions of Too Hot To Handle season one.

Who won Too Hot To Handle season one?

Unlike most dating shows such as Love Island, Too Hot To Handle season one did not see a couple crowned the winner, but rather declared the remaining contestants as the victors – all ten of them!

That meant the following contestants all split the cash prize between them:

Bryce Hirschberg

Chloe Veitch

David Birtwistle

Francesca Farago

Harry Jowsey

Kelz Dyke

Lydia Clyma

Nicole O’Brien

Rhonda Paul

Sharron Townsend

The announcement was made by the show’s virtual assistant Lana, who first told Harry and Francesca to stand up – raising some eyebrows as they had cost the house the most money that season.

However, Lana then told the other couples to stand up, and then the remaining single contestants – eventually announcing that everyone had won a cut of the cash prize.

How much did the Too Hot To Handle Contestants win?

It was a rather rocky road to the final, with some drastic deductions from the previously $100,000 prize pot as some contestants – namely Harry and Francesca – failed to keep their hands off each other. The two serial rule-breakers were eventually able to win back the $26,000 they lost, however, by successfully spending the night in a private suite together and managing to stay apart.

By the end of the competition the winnings had climbed back to a respectable $75,000 – which was split evenly amongst the ten contestants who took home $7,500 each.

Who did not win money in Too Hot Too Handle?

Not everyone who took part in the show were amongst the winners, however, with three contestants eliminated and former America’s Next Top Model contestant Matthew Smith voluntarily leaving the show after failing to find love.

Unlike most dating shows, the series places an emphasis on personal growth and building non-sexual relationships with others, with the following three eliminated by Lana for failing to make a deeper connection with someone else:

Madison Wyborny

Kori Sampson

Haley Cureton

Too Hot To Handle season two arrives on Netflix on 23rd June. Season one is available to stream on Netflix now.