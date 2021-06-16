Too Hot To Handle trailer teases dirty dancing and rule-breaks galore in season 2
From flirty fancy dress parties to massage workshops, Netflix's new trailer shows the sexually frustrated contestants in action.
Netflix has released the first trailer for Too Hot To Handle‘s upcoming second season, giving fans a first-look at the contestants’ time at the Turks and Caicos retreat.
The returning series takes 14 “sizzling singles” from across the globe, places them in a luxurious tropical villa and challenges them to resist any sexual interaction with one another for the chance to win $100,000.
Any rule-breaking will result in a reduction to the prize pot, with kissing, heavy petting and self-gratification of any kind taking thousands of dollars off of the big $100,000.
In the trailer, we watch the commitment-phobic contestants get ready for what they think will be a “sexy summer”, before Lana reminds them of the show’s abstinence rules.
“Yo, are we on Too Hot To Handle?” Chase yells as his fellow contestants react in disbelief.
The first four episodes of Too Hot To Handle season arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 23rd June, followed by a second batch on Wednesday 30th June.
Too Hot To Handle season two arrives on Netflix on 23rd June. Season one is available to stream on Netflix now.