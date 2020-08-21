"I can't wait for the viewers to see it and I want to watch it back, too. I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best the show has ever had in its 22-year history. It was a joy to sit and watch it unfold.”

Clarkson said he's not embarrassed to say he was a bit emotional at the win "but boy did it feel good".

He added: “It felt like we whizzed through the 15 questions and all of a sudden, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I was saying 'You've just won one million pounds'. I wasn't sure I'd ever get to utter those immortal six words."

Millionaire's producers said that this series was filmed without a studio audience due to COVID-19 and strict government guidelines around social distancing. But four lifelines remained, so each contestant had 50:50, Ask The Host and two opportunities to Phone A Friend.

The winner, perhaps the greatest ever according to both Clarkson and ITV, will join previous contestants made millionaires by the show Judith Keppel (2000), David Edwards (2001), Robert Brydges (2001), Pat Gibson (2004) and Ingram Willcox (2006).

