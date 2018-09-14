The revival performed well for the channel, launching with 6.1 million viewers and a 31% share of the audience.

New host Clarkson will be back, and joked that he would enjoy spending some time away from his Grand Tour co-hosts.

“I absolutely loved hosting the anniversary shows and cannot wait to spend a few precious hours away from James May and Richard Hammond, making the new ones,” he said.

More like this

Ten more episodes will air in early 2019, with Clarkson once more firing the questions and offering contestants the chance to answer the 15 questions correctly in order to land £1m.

Advertisement

They will, of course, be helped along the way by familiar lifelines of Ask The Audience, Phone a Friend, 50:50 and the return of new lifeline Ask The Host.