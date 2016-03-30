Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell was also absent across all drama categories, as were London bombing drama A Song for Jenny and BBC1's Christmas three-parter And Then There Were None (which also starred Turner and earned rave reviews).

A number of tweeters shared their disappointment at Nicola Walker's snub following the actress's praised performances in River and Unforgotten. The latter's only nomination instead went to Tom Courtenay in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Cyberbully earned a nod for Single Drama but Maisie Williams missed out on recognition in the Lead Actress category, as did Gemma Chan, despite Humans being shortlisted for Best Drama Series and the Radio Times Audience Award. Meanwhile, last year's critically-praised series of Doctor Who walked away with just one nomination for Michelle Gomez (Best Supporting Actress), missing out on Best Drama and a Best Actor nod for Peter Capaldi.

More like this

In the comedy categories, Toby Jones picked up a Best Male Performance nod for The Detectorists but the BBC4 sitcom missed out on recognition in the Scripted Comedy shortlist, as did The Javone Prince Show and Catastrophe. The Channel 4 comedy's star and co-creator Sharon Horgan received a nomination for Best Female Performance but co-star Rob Delaney was snubbed, with Javone Prince, Peter Kay and Hugh Bonneville rounding out the shortlist instead. Inside No.9 – which is yet to earn a Bafta nomination – was also absent from the shortlist.

In entertainment, The X Factor was overlooked for Best Entertainment Programme, with Britain's Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing, TFI and Adele at the BBC competing instead. Ant & Dec – last year's winners for both Entertainment Programme and Performance – were also missing from this year's shortlist, meanwhile in the documentary categories, Professor Green's BBC3 standalone Suicide and Me failed to earn a Single Documentary nod.

Advertisement

Dramas including Sherlock, War and Peace and Happy Valley were all absent as they are ineligible for this year's shortlist which recognises programmes airing between 1st January and 31st December 2015.