With 11 contestants left, here’s who bowed out the tent on week three.

Who left The Great British Bake Off?

After bombing out in the technical and failing to impress in the showstopper, Amelia was sent home from the tent.

It was a tearful exit for Amelia, who said that bread week for her "was about survival."

More like this

But it was a difficult week for our bakers, which saw several of our hopefuls struggle with Paul Hollywood's specialty.

Despite impressing in earlier weeks, and still coming top of the technical, Henry found himself in trouble when his showstopper bake still had paper stuck to it.

David also was in hot water for his African Mask showstopper, which Hollywood described as having style - but no substance.

Next week sees the show launch its first ever Dairy Week.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4