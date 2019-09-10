Who left The Great British Bake Off in Week Three? Third contestant to go revealed
Bread Week separated the half-baked from the crème de la crème
It was an eventful week in the tent, with the bakers wilting under Paul Hollywood’s steely-eyed gaze in Bread Week.
While some of our hopefuls really rose to the occasion (we saw our first Hollywood handshake of the series!), others felt their bottoms get soggy after they overworked their dough.
With 11 contestants left, here’s who bowed out the tent on week three.
Who left The Great British Bake Off?
After bombing out in the technical and failing to impress in the showstopper, Amelia was sent home from the tent.
It was a tearful exit for Amelia, who said that bread week for her "was about survival."
But it was a difficult week for our bakers, which saw several of our hopefuls struggle with Paul Hollywood's specialty.
Despite impressing in earlier weeks, and still coming top of the technical, Henry found himself in trouble when his showstopper bake still had paper stuck to it.
David also was in hot water for his African Mask showstopper, which Hollywood described as having style - but no substance.
Next week sees the show launch its first ever Dairy Week.
The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4