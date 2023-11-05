And sadly it was Adam Thomas and Angela Rippon who found themselves in the unenviable position of having to dance again to save their spot in the competition.

Both celebs had found themselves struggling for points on the Strictly leaderboard on Saturday night against very strong competition from the likes of Ellie Leach, Layton Williams and Annabel Croft, who had everyone in tears with her emotional tribute to her late husband.

Adam finished joint bottom of the leaderboard with Angela Scanlon, scoring 27 points, while Angela was just ahead, scoring 28 points from the judges.

Angela and her professional partner Kai Widdrington performed their Waltz to Fascination by Nat King Cole for the judges once more, while Adam and his partner Luba Mushtuk took to the dance floor for another rendition of their Rumba to Dancing on My Own by Callum Scott.

Their fate was then in the hands of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas.

Craig chose to save Angela and Kai, saying he thought both couples had improved in the dance off.

Motsi also chose to save Angela and Kai but said it was a tough decision to make.

When Anton also chose Angela and Kai to remain in Strictly Come Dancing, he sealed Adam's fate.

"This is the closest dance off we’ve had in the series so far," Anton said. "It’s been easy so far but this has been the most difficult.

"Obviously very different styles of dance, but danced them very well, but with the content and clarity of the technique I’m going to have to save Angela and Kai."

While Angela already had the majority vote, Shirley revealed she would also have chosen the presenter and former Come Dancing host to stay.

Adam, who survived the dance off against Zara McDermott last week, said: "I honestly thought I was leaving in Week Two and the fact that I’ve got this far – I’m so proud of myself.

"I’ve had an amazing time from start to finish," he continued. "I came here to learn how to dance and I’ve learned so much more about myself. The confidence and self-belief I now have in myself, it’s out of this world.

"I know my kids are at home now probably crying, it’s okay – Daddy's okay! I just wanted to teach my kids that it’s not just about winning or losing, it’s about taking part and doing your best."

Turning to his partner Luba, he said: "I just want to say thank you to this one and I’m sorry; I wanted to get us to Blackpool!"

"Don’t be sorry, you are incredible," Luba told him. "I had the best season.

"Just to get to know you, your family and kids, it’s been much more than just a dance show. You’re the winner of my heart forever and it’s better than a trophy."

