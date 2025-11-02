Halloween Week has seen another celebrity and professional leave Strictly Come Dancing following a strong night of performances.

But while last night saw the judges dish out their first perfect score of the series, a few other pairs were not so lucky, with four duos failing to hit the 30-point mark on the leaderboard.

Two of those pairs then had to face the dreaded dance off, with Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola coming up against Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.

After performing their dances once more, the first three judges to vote – Anton du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse – unanimously sided with Balvinder and Julian, eliminating Ellie and Vito from the competition.

Although not required to give her vote, Shirley Ballas confirmed that she, too, would have opted for Balvinder and Julian, though adding that she thought "Ellie was also outstanding throughout the whole competition."

Following their elimination, Tess Daly said to Vito that "Everyone behind the scenes, everyone in front of the camera, everyone at home, can see what an incredible partnership you have had with Ellie and just how much it means to you."

Vito himself told Ellie: "Honestly, there are no words I can use to describe how proud I am of you and you did really change my life so much. You made me such a better person.

"At the beginning of this year, I said to myself please, please please can you send me a beautiful angel into my life? And now you arrived.

"I've never had a little sister but I always wanted one. Now, I have you and you're my little sister forever, and your big brother is always by your side."

On dancing with Vito, Ellie said "I've enjoyed it so much! He is a kind person and all I wanted from day one. You have been so heartwarming, thank you to you [Vito]."

Vito then affirmed that the pair would continue to dance together despite their elimination.

With only nine couples remaining in the Strictly line-up, we now look forward to next week's show, in which our dancers will be joined by the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 1st November at 6:35pm.

