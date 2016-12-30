Twitter: @RosemaryShrager

Best known for: Having serous skills with food and teaching ‘ladettes’ how to cook on Ladette To Lady

Bio: Top chef Rosemary originally intended to become an architect, having been educated at Northwich School of Art and Design and Heatherley School of Fine Art.

More like this

She married her husband, Michael Shrager, when she was 22 and went on to establish a catering company.

Since then she’s become known as one of Britain’s best chefs, and schooled the nation via TV series like Rosemary Shrager’s School for Cooks. She was a no-nonsense teacher on Ladette To Lady and played a strict headmistress on US reality series The Girls of Hedsor Hall.

Advertisement

You might have also spotted her cooking on The Alan Titchmarsh show, or spotted her on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2012.