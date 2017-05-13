Who is IMRI?

Imri Ziv is an Israeli vocalist who has plenty of experience at Eurovision, having served as a backing singer in both 2015 and 2016. This year he decided to enter Israel's Reality TV search for a Eurovision star and found himself flying to Kiev to represent his country.

He's also previously appeared on Israel's version of The Voice.

What’s Israel’s Eurovision song called?

IMRI's track is called I Feel Alive and it's written by Penn Hazut and Dolev Ram.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RueNedKCvGA

