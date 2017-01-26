Twitter: @hollysbrewer

Who is Holly Brewer?

Part of the girl group Girls International, Brewer has supported the likes of Jess Glynne. She also sang at Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s wedding after the couple contacted her via email.

Where have I seen her before?

Although her audition never actually aired, Brewer appeared on the 2015 version of The X Factor, where she got four yesses from the judging panel.

However, after she got through, The X Factor contacted Brewer saying she hadn’t got through to bootcamp after all.

What's her Eurovision song called?

I Wish I Loved You More, written by Kevin Fisher, Courtney Harrell, Laurell Barker, Mattias Frändå, Johan Åsgärde and Oliver Lundström.

Eurovision: You Decide is on 7.30pm tonight, BBC2