Who is Holly Brewer? Eurovision: You Decide contestant profile
Everything you need to know about Michelle Keegan's wedding singer
Published: Thursday, 26 January 2017 at 6:33 pm
Name: Holly Brewer
Age: 21
Twitter: @hollysbrewer
Who is Holly Brewer?
Part of the girl group Girls International, Brewer has supported the likes of Jess Glynne. She also sang at Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s wedding after the couple contacted her via email.
Where have I seen her before?
Although her audition never actually aired, Brewer appeared on the 2015 version of The X Factor, where she got four yesses from the judging panel.
However, after she got through, The X Factor contacted Brewer saying she hadn’t got through to bootcamp after all.
What's her Eurovision song called?
I Wish I Loved You More, written by Kevin Fisher, Courtney Harrell, Laurell Barker, Mattias Frändå, Johan Åsgärde and Oliver Lundström.
