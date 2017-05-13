Who is Demy?

Greek singer, actress and musician Demy started playing around with musical instruments before she even set foot in school, but that hasn’t stopped her juggling her career with a law degree.

The young singer has been on the Greek music scene since 2011 with numerous collaborations with other artists to her name. She’s also released a few singles of her own and hit the stage in musical theatre productions.

What’s Greece’s Eurovision song called?

Demy’s song is called This Is Love and it was written by her sister, Romy Papadea, alongside John Ballard and composer Dimitris Kontopoulos .

