Who is Levina?

German singer and songwriter Levina was just 9 years old when she won a major national talent contest Jugend Musiziert, and began penning her own songs at the age of 12. She beat out about 2000 other acts to represent Germany at Eurovision in Ukraine, and does a nice Adele cover too.

What is Germany’s Eurovision 2017 song called?

Perfect Life, written by acclaimed songwriter Lindy Robbins, Dave Bassett, Lindsey Ray, was chosen via televote as the song Levina should sing to represent Germany.

Lead writer Robbins has quite the background, having written songs for Anastacia, the Backstreet Boys, Faith Hill, and Shaggy, Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Olly Murs, and Demi Lovato.

Why does Germany’s Eurovision entry sound so familiar?

Because the opening bars are basically David Guetta’s Titanium, really.

Check out the full list of acts and running order for the show, starting live on BBC1 at 8pm.