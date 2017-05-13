Who is Anja Nissen?

21-year-old Anja was born in Australia to Danish parents and it's long been her dream to represent her family's homeland at the Eurovision Song Contest.

She's been singing since she was very small and won The Voice Australia in 2014 when she was just 18.

Anja narrowly missed out on the opportunity to represent Denmark in 2016, coming second in the country's national selection.

What’s Denmark's Eurovision song called?

Anja's song is called Where I Am and it's been written by the singer herself, Michael D'Arcy and Angel Tupa.

