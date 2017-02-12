But if it takes off, Dance Dance Dance is the show that could make him a household name.

While Alesha joins the acts on stage after their dance as they wait nervously for the judges' feedback (Strictly Come Dancing equivalent: Tess Daly), Will is the Claudia Winkleman of Dance Dance Dance. His role is to look after the couples when they come off stage and encourage the rest of the celebs to give them a group hug.

On working with Alesha, the TV presenter told the Daily Mail: "She's exactly as you’d expect. She laughs like a drain but she’s so glam."

Dance Dance Dance airs on ITV at 6.30pm on Sundays