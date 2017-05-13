Who is Nathan Trent?

Nathan was born in Innsbruck, Austria in 1992 and began taking piano and violin lessons at the age of three. He's been in love with music ever since and began to write and compose all of his own tracks when he was just 11 years old.

He's competed in numerous TV talent shows in Germany and Austria and was selected by his home broadcaster to represent the country this year.

What’s Austria’s Eurovision song called?

The track, written by Nathan and Bernhard Penzias, is called Running on Air.

