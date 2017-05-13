Who are Ukraine's Eurovision entry O. Torvald?
Can the rock band make the most of the home crowd?
Eurovision 2017 acts: O Torvald (Ukraine)
Band members: Yevhen Halych, Denys Myzyuk, Oleksandr Solokha, Mykyta Vasylʹyev and Mykola Rayda
Twitter: @otorvaldband
Who are O Torvald?
The Ukrainian rock bank was first formed in 2005, with the current line-up hitting the big time when they were chosen to be the home act in this year's contest.
More like this
They'll be making full use of their home country's staging too, with a giant robot head dominating the arena.
Sadly, the gory digital clocks that seemed to be buried in their torsos during the official video (above) appear to have been dropped.
What's the Ukraine Eurovision song called?
The song is called Time, and was written by members of the band Halych Yevhen and Miziuk Denys. The chorus at least makes them sound pretty confident...
Time to look
Time to see
Time to find
Time to look into your eyes
Time to find truth
Time against the lies
Time will give us a sign
I can make a promise
It's our time to shine
Here's everything you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest 2017
Eurovision 2017: Who's performing in the final?
Check out the full list of acts and running order for the show, starting live on BBC1 at 8pm.