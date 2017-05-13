Twitter: @otorvaldband

Who are O Torvald?

The Ukrainian rock bank was first formed in 2005, with the current line-up hitting the big time when they were chosen to be the home act in this year's contest.

More like this

They'll be making full use of their home country's staging too, with a giant robot head dominating the arena.

Sadly, the gory digital clocks that seemed to be buried in their torsos during the official video (above) appear to have been dropped.

What's the Ukraine Eurovision song called?

The song is called Time, and was written by members of the band Halych Yevhen and Miziuk Denys. The chorus at least makes them sound pretty confident...

Time to look

Time to see

Time to find

Time to look into your eyes

Time to find truth

Time against the lies

Time will give us a sign

I can make a promise

It's our time to shine

Here's everything you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest 2017

Eurovision 2017: Who's performing in the final?

Advertisement

Check out the full list of acts and running order for the show, starting live on BBC1 at 8pm.