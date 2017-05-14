Which celebrities are going to the 2017 Bafta TV Awards?
Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Strictly star Ed Balls are just some of the names set to grace the red carpet at this year's Baftas
Some of the biggest names in TV will be gracing the red carpet at this year's Bafta TV Awards, with Sherlock's Benedict Cumberbatch, The Crown's Claire Foy and Broadchurch star Olivia Colman all confirmed to attend.
Breakout British comedy stars Michaela Coel and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also be in the audience, alongside Line of Duty stars Daniel Mays and Thandie Newton and new Doctor Who companion Pearl Mackie.
Sex and the City and Witness for the Prosecution star Kim Cattrall will be there, alongside Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson and The Night Manager's Tom Hollander – although his co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie have not currently been confirmed.
Strictly Come Dancing phenomenon Ed Balls will be joining the party alongside Ant & Dec and First Dates' Fred Sirieix. Also attending is Joanna Lumley, who is set to receive the BAFTA Fellowship.
There are still a number of nominees yet to be confirmed, but we'll update the list as soon as we have more info. Check out the full list below.
Ade Adepitan
Adeel Akhtar
Alan Carr
Amanda Holden
Andrew Buchan
Anna Friel
Ant & Dec
Babou Ceesay
Benedict Cumberbatch
Charlotte Riley
Claire Foy
Clare Balding
Claudia Winkleman
Daniel Mays
David Haye
David Walliams
Ed Balls
Ed Westwick
Eleanor Tomlinson
Fred Sirieix
Greg Davies
Holly Willoughby
Hugh Skinner
Jared Harris
Jennifer Saunders
Jessica Raine
Jim Sturgess
Joan Collins
Jodie Comer
John Lithgow
Katie Piper
Katya Jones
Kim Cattrall
Louis Theroux
Malachi Kirby
Mehreen Baig
Michael McIntyre
Michaela Coel
Nicola Walker,
Nikki Amuka-Bird
Olivia Colman
Ore Oduba
Pearl Mackie
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Rob Delaney
Sarah Lancashire
Scarlett Moffatt
Sean Bean
Siobhan Finneran
Stacey Dooley
Suranne Jones
Thandie Newton
Tom Hollander
Vanessa Kirby
Victoria Hamilton
Wunmi Mosaku
Zawe Ashton
More names to be confirmed