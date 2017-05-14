Sex and the City and Witness for the Prosecution star Kim Cattrall will be there, alongside Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson and The Night Manager's Tom Hollander – although his co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie have not currently been confirmed.

Strictly Come Dancing phenomenon Ed Balls will be joining the party alongside Ant & Dec and First Dates' Fred Sirieix. Also attending is Joanna Lumley, who is set to receive the BAFTA Fellowship.

There are still a number of nominees yet to be confirmed, but we'll update the list as soon as we have more info. Check out the full list below.

More like this

Bafta TV Awards 2017: who will be attending?

Ade Adepitan

Adeel Akhtar

Alan Carr

Amanda Holden

Andrew Buchan

Anna Friel

Ant & Dec

Babou Ceesay

Benedict Cumberbatch

Charlotte Riley

Claire Foy

Clare Balding

Claudia Winkleman

Daniel Mays

David Haye

David Walliams

Ed Balls

Ed Westwick

Eleanor Tomlinson

Fred Sirieix

Greg Davies

Holly Willoughby

Hugh Skinner

Jared Harris

Jennifer Saunders

Jessica Raine

Jim Sturgess

Joan Collins

Jodie Comer

John Lithgow

Katie Piper

Katya Jones

Kim Cattrall

Louis Theroux

Malachi Kirby

Mehreen Baig

Michael McIntyre

Michaela Coel

Nicola Walker,

Nikki Amuka-Bird

Olivia Colman

Ore Oduba

Pearl Mackie

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Rob Delaney

Sarah Lancashire

Scarlett Moffatt

Sean Bean

Siobhan Finneran

Stacey Dooley

Suranne Jones

Thandie Newton

Tom Hollander

Vanessa Kirby

Victoria Hamilton

Wunmi Mosaku

Zawe Ashton

Advertisement

More names to be confirmed