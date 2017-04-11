Hit BBC police corruption thriller Line of Duty series three also misses out in the Best Drama shortlist. Series three actor Daniel Mays gets a nod in the Supporting Actor category, and the series finale is shortlisted in the Virgin TV 'Must See Moment' of 2016 voted for by the public, but stars Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Keeley Hawes are all absent from the nominations list.

Poldark, Victoria and The Missing are missing from all categories, losing out in the Best Drama category to The Crown, The Durrells, Happy Valley and War & Peace. There were also no nominations for Peaky Blinders starring Cillian Murphy.

Robbie Coltrane may have earned a nomination for his leading role in Channel 4's National Treasure, but there was no place for his co-star Julie Walters in the Actress categories.

In the soaps category, Coronation Street has been snubbed in favour of Casualty, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

On the entertainment front, perennial NTA winners Ant & Dec miss out on a Best Entertainment Performance nomination to The Last Leg's Adam Hills, Strictly's Claudia Winkleman, Graham Norton and Michael McIntyre.