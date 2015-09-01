Jeremy Vine

Jeremy Vine was the first celebrity to be confirmed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing and if his moves are anything like this Rocky Horror Show tribute, we have high hopes for the radio DJ.

Yes, Jeremy has already taken to the dance floor as part of a skit for Children in Need in 2002 – in fishnets no less.

The Radio 2 presenter played the part of Dr Frank-N-Furter, getting his groove on to the track Sweet Transvestite alongside several high-profile newsreaders (skip to 2:50 on the video for his grand entrance). It isn't just his outfit that's eye-catching either: check out his hip movements. Jake Wood may very well lose his 'snake hips' title when Mr Vine takes to the dance floor...

Ainsley Harriott

When he was revealed as a 2015 contestant, former Ready Steady Cook presenter Ainsley Harriott admitted he likes to strut his stuff in the kitchen.

And now we know what he's talking about. If he can dance like this – while squeezing lemons – we reckon the rest of this year's contestants will already be shaking in their rhinestone-studded boots...

Kellie Bright

Another Strictly star who's strutted her stuff for Children in Need, EastEnder Kellie Bright showed off some fancy footwork last year as Grease Lightning's Sandy. Her pro dancer will be delighted: dancing, acting, singing... it's a Bright start!

Carol Kirkwood

Weather woman Carol Kirkwood claims to have two left feet on her but we've seen her in action during Dermot O'Leary's recent 24 hour dance marathon (skip to 3:40 in the video). Her Strictly pro really needs to know just how much she loves Bryan Adams's Summer of 69 so he can choose it for one of their performances...

Peter Andre

Well, what else can we show but Mr Andre's sun-drenched moves from 1996's Mysterious Girl. Although, it's probably worth pointing out that introducing that much baby oil to the Strictly dance floor is likely to end in disaaaster...

Daniel O'Donnell

For someone who keeps saying he's worried about being in the right place at the right time, O'Donnell's no slouch when it comes to grooving on stage. Well, you can't sing Let's Dance and not move your feet now, can you? Take a peek at the Irish crooner in action.

Jay McGuiness

Former The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness has definitely got some moves stashed away. This video – captured by YouTube user Gio Gamez at a concert – suggests we could see some pretty funky footwork from Mr McGuiness. Throw on some sparkles and he's ready for week one.

Jamelia

Singer Jamelia says dancing in music videos is smoke and mirrors, but I'd say the pop star looks like she's got some sassy moves all primed and ready to bring to the dance floor. A good hip wiggle is Strictly 101, right?

Kirsty Gallacher

Well, we'll work with what we've got and what we've got is about three seconds worth of presenter Kirsty dancing with fellow Strictly 2015 contestant Iwan Thomas. Short but sweet. I'd say good timing, very flexible, nice smile. There's promise here.

Iwan Thomas

Meanwhile, Iwan's BT Sport MotoGP buddy Craig Doyle has dubbed him "Strictly absolutely awful", for this effort...

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1

