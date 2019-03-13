Redknapp has rounded up a team of 90’s English football legends in an attempt to get them back into shape.

Aided by Liverpool legend John Barnes, Redknapp faces his hardest challenge yet as he aims to help his football heavyweights slim down and get match fit to take on old rivals Germany in a grudge game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Harry’s Heroes: The Full English…

When is Harry’s Heroes: The Full English on TV?

The two-part sporting special takes place on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th March at 9pm on ITV.

Who stars in Harry Redknapp: The Full English?

The footballers joining Redknapp and Barnes include:

David Seaman – the 55-year-old goalkeeper played for England between 1988-2003, in addition to his tenure as the Arsenal goalkeeper from 1990-2003.

Robbie Fowler – the 43-year-old former Liverpool striker played for England between 1996-2002.

Paul Merson – the 50-year-old former Arsenal midfielder starred in the England line-up between 1991-98.

Matt Le Tissier – the 50-year-old player turned pundit played midfield for Southampton between 1986-2002, and represented England internationally between 1994-1997.

Chris Waddle – the 58-year-old former midfielder played for Newcastle, Spurs and Sheffield Wednesday as well as appearing in the England side between 1985-1991.

Rob Lee – the 53-year-old made a name himself as a midfielder for Charlton Athletic and Newcastle United between 1983-2002, as well as an England player between 1994-98.

Ray Parlour – the 46-year-old was a midfielder for Arsenal from 1992-2004, as well as a brief stint on the England team in 1999.

Lee Sharpe – the 47-year-old famously played for Manchester United and Leeds as a midfielder throughout the 90s, as well as a two-year stint on the England squad between 1991-93.

Mark Chamberlain – the 57-year-old right-back played for Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Brighton, and played internationally for England in 1982-84.

Mark Wright – the 55-year-old defender had spells playing for Southampton and Liverpool, and was a fixture on the England squad between 1984-1996.

Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock – The 50-year-old Liverpool, Spurs and West Ham defender had one appearance in the England line-up in 1994. He is perhaps better known nowadays for his appearances on reality TV, including a stint on I’m a Celebrity in 2003 and Big Brother in 2013.

What’s it about?

Redknapp isn’t afraid to use shock tactics to underline how unfit his team of footballing legends really are, proving a hard taskmaster as he helps his team get into shape.

Their first game against a side of schoolkids hits home how much training they have to do, with Redknapp putting his new team on a strict diet and exercise regime similar to today’s footballers in an effort to help them shed the pounds.

But with injuries, boozy nights and a trip to a Spanish training camp proving full of temptations, Redknapp and Barnes find their work is well and truly cut out.

“I loved working on this show,” Redknapp said. “I've really enjoyed being around good footballers for the weeks we had together. They're all such good lads, every single one of them.”

He added that some of his players really threw themselves into the new regime, and was impressed by the results.

“Some of them really bought into it," He said. "Matt LeTissier is amazing really, and has lost almost over 10 kilos, his body fat has come down unbelievably, but they all have.”

As he takes his team for their final shot at glory, Redknapp believes his side are a winning one.

“I think they'd win the Premier League, this group,” he said. “A forward line of Waddle, LeTissier, Fowler and Merson. I mean what would Man United or anyone else give you for that forward line.”

Harry's Heroes: The Full English airs at 9pm on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th March on ITV