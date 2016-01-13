Byrne, who has been reading out Ireland's Eurovision votes for the past few years, is heading to Sweden with Sunlight, a song he hopes will make it past the semi-finals (on May 10 and 12th) and straight through to the grand finale on 14th May.

"Like many of us, I have grown up watching The Eurovision Song Contest. It always brought great excitement to our house down through the years and I was lucky enough to see Ireland win it on many occasions," said Byrne.

"I have a great memory as a nine year old, of dancing around our sitting room in a tri-colour sweatshirt when Johnny Logan lifted the trophy in 1987. The Eurovision is a TV show and song contest like no other and for the past three years my Eurovision experience has gotten better and my affiliation grown stronger, as I have proudly delivered the Irish votes live from Dublin. This year I go one step further, and actually walk on that stage to represent my country, I am honoured RTÉ have chosen me and believe in this song like I do."

Our verdict? It's a bit of a B-Side to last year's winner, innit? Either way though, we wish him well.

And hopefully he'll really embrace the spectacle of the occasion by finding a way to enter the arena that involves flying without wings.