https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRVl0xNC_pk

However Fern more than redeemed herself in the episode with her admirable skill at deboning a boar's head in the show which starts on Sunday.

Billed by Channel 4 as Quantum Leap meets Big Brother, the show takes ten celebrities and crash lands them in a different period in history over six episodes.

More like this

Joining Fern are actor Keith Allen, Cheers alumnus Kirstie Alley, actor Charlie Condou, footballer Jermaine Jenas, “socialite” Meg Mathews, BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin, long-jumper Greg Rutherford, weight-lifter Zoe Smith and comedian Chris Ramsey.

Sunday's opening episode forced them to work as servants in an Elizabethan manor house in an imagined 1588, the year of the Spanish Armada.

Britton and Smith are among the kitchen servants – the lowest of the low - while the likes of Allen and Jenas were elevated to the slightly less menial status of household servants (see below).

Advertisement

Time Crashers is on Channel 4 on Sunday at 8pm