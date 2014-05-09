Tick–Tock, sung by Mariya Yaremchuk, is ostensibly a pop song but contains the lyrics "They all know that you're mine/They can see we belong/Shelter me, you'll do fine".

Russia’s power ballad Shine – placed a safe distance from Ukraine's performance at number 15 in the running order – sees twins the Tolmachevy Sisters sing "Living on the edge/closer to the crime/cross the line a step at a time/... maybe there's a day you'll be mine".

A statement from Eurovision's organisers says "The running order was determined by the producers of show (DR) and approved by the EBU Executive Supervisor, Jon Ola Sand and by the Chairman of the Reference Group, Dr. Frank-Dieter Freiling.

"When discussing the running order deliberations, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, Jon Ola Sand, said, 'for the second year in a row, the producers have come together to make the best possible running order for the Final of the Eurovision Song Contest. One thing is for sure; Saturday will be extremely exciting.'"

British Eurovision fans, meanwhile, will have to wait until the last of the 26 performances to hear Molly sing her entry Children of the Universe, which is currently tipped as fifth favourite by bookies – if that was reflected in its finishing position, it would be the United Kingdom's best result since Jade Ewen sang Andrew Lloyd-Webber's It's My Time in 2009.

The full running order for the Eurovision 2014 Grand Final

Ukraine Belarus Azerbaijan Iceland Norway Romania Armenia Montenegro Poland Greece Austria Germany Sweden France Russia Italy Slovenia Finland Spain Switzerland Hungary Malta Denmark The Netherlands San Marino United Kingdom

Live coverage of The Eurovision Song Contest is on BBC1 from 8pm on Saturday 10 May

