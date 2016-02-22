Twitter really wants Tom Hiddleston to play the next James Bond
Everyone watched The Night Manager and decided it felt like Hiddleston's 007 audition tape
Brand new BBC spy thriller The Night Manager started last night and with it came a whole heap of calls for star Tom Hiddleston to be the next James Bond.
Yes, as the small screen adaptation of John Le Carré's story played out, everybody seemed to think they were watching Hiddles audition for the 007 role. An audition that was very well received.
In fact, some are pretty sure it was what was being discussed during the show
While others thought just about everyone involved was thinking 'Bond'
Viewers at home couldn't help but spot the similiarities
Even those who hadn't thought about it quickly caught onto the idea
I mean, it's easy to see why, right?
The casting director will see you now, Mr Hiddleston...
The Night Manager continues Sundays on BBC1